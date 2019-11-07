A friend of Gibraltar in the Speaker’s chair

Order! Order! The person now sitting as Speaker of the House of Commons is one of Gibraltar’s staunch supporters. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who had been Deputy Speaker for nine years, has taken over from John Bercow.

The messages of congratulations from the Rock came in fast. They reflected the affinity and high regard the people of Gibraltar have for him. A politician who is respected by Tory and Labour MPs alike.

Speaking exclusively to this column Lindsay Hoyle describes the “overwhelming” support from Gibraltar as he takes on the new role.

He said: “I knew I had friends in Gibraltar – but never knew how many. The support has been solid and the reaction fantastic.”

It’s a crisp, sunny morning in London and Sir Lindsay takes a few minutes from his hectic schedule to speak to me as he heads into his new office in Parliament to “see what awaits.”

He’s been unable to visit Gibraltar for the past two years but that could soon change. He’s already clear about one of the things he wants to do - “a Speaker’s visit to Gibraltar.”

He believes the last time one officially visited was Baroness Betty Boothroyd during her time in the chair between 1992 and 2000.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has enjoyed a long relationship with Gibraltar. His good friend Albert Poggio, who used to be our so-called man in London, introduced him to the Rock in 1995.

He tells me that he called in Gibraltar during his honeymoon cruise and “his father Lord Hoyle asked me to meet him.”

He took him to lunch with the then speaker of the House of Assembly Sir Robert Peliza.

A friendship that started before Sir Lindsay was even an MP. He would go on to become a regular visitor to Gibraltar and Chairman of the All Party Gibraltar Group in Parliament.

I remember interviewing him several times on National Days and other visits and it’s well known he clashed with Tony Blair, when he was Prime Minister, over Gibraltar.

During Lindsay Hoyle's many visits to Gibraltar it was not uncommon to see him walking up and down Main Street chatting to as many people as possible. Always friendly. Always polite. Always with a smile.

He was so well recognised that in our llanito style people would wave from across the street shouting “bye Lindsay”.

Sir Lindsay has always considered Gibraltar a “great place but never realised how important a part Gibraltar will play in my life,” and, his father Lord Hoyle was made a Freeman of the City of Gibraltar in 2004.

Lindsay Hoyle was never given a frontbench role during the Labour government. In the past this has been attributed to his work defending Gibraltar. Last month he told the Parliament’s magazine ‘The House’ - “I did blot my copy book very early on” but something he “absolutely” didn’t regret because it was “the right thing to do.”

That integrity has won him a place in the hearts of many Gibraltarians.

Albert Poggio says he has “a great passion for Gibraltar and remains President of the group.” Both men are still regularly in touch and continue to be "great friends."

The current chairman Bob Neill, who was part of his campaign team for Speaker, says he’s “absolutely delighted.”

Speaking to me at the Gibraltar Day reception in London on Tuesday evening he said: “It’s good news for Gibraltar as it is good news for Parliament.”

“You’ve got someone who is a friend in the chair,” he added.

He went on to say: “But I think also it helps because you have someone who recognises the shared values and traditions and who still, I know, will continue to be a very good friend of Gibraltar.”

Lindsay Hoyle was always the bookies favourite to take the role. A Labour MP for Chorley since 1997 he’s pledged to call in the party leaders for a summit aimed at taking the “nastiness” out of politics.

The UK Parliament has now officially dissolved ahead of the election on 12th December. Sir Lindsay won’t be back in the Speaker’s chair until after then. It’s a long-held tradition for the mainstream parties to respect the constituency of the Speaker and not to field candidates against him.

Over the past decade outgoing Speaker John Bercow has come under criticism by many who felt he was not being impartial.

As I chat with Sir Lindsay he seems very aware as I ask him whether being Speaker means he’s in a better position to help Gibraltar. He tells me that “as an impartial speaker – being impartial is important.” But he acknowledges that Overseas Territories have restrictions and feels it’s “right and correct for a Speaker to engage with Overseas Territories and I wish to do that.”

I’m aware Lindsay Hoyle is pressed for time and as I thank him for taking the time to speak to me I wonder if I can get one final thought from Mr Speaker - “As ever I wish the people of Gibraltar well.”