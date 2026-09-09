Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

A local Tree that keeps on growing

The Jesse Tree. / JOHNNY BUGEJA

By Joe Adambery
9th September 2026

Friday evening saw me at the GMF main stage ready to welcome The Jesse Tree at their first bilingual set, as its leader Jesse MacLaren has now broadened his musical horizons by writing new songs, and also translating some of his previous songs, in Spanish. 

The new direction is a timely move as their new single, Dando un paso Atrás, was released just a week ago and neatly slotted in as the fourth song of their set. 

Jesse was flanked by Adrian Pozo on drums and Kyle Pou on bass. This line-up of The Jesse Tree are no shrinking violets. On stage, they are a powerhouse fronted by Jesse on electric guitar. 

Rock ‘n roll with a slight leaning to melodic pop, the nine-song set was smooth and dynamic, delivered with style and well-paced. 

Importantly, this band is different because they are very competent and seasoned musicians on a bilingual mission to succeed. 

The opening three songs were in Spanish. Hoy te Tengo para MiDespiertame and Hoy por Hoy, after which nerves were overcome and tweaks to the sound complete. 

It was an impressive start and power trio rock at its best. 

These three well-constructed songs gave way to Jesse inviting the audience to step closer to the stage, the crowd up to that point being sparse as festival-goers were shuttled to the venue or lingering outside where live local music also greeted them.  

The new single, Dando un paso Atrás, was received with shouts of joy from those who had been streaming it during the week. It’s a solid song and I am happy seeing the rock influence that Jesse’s father, musician and legend Steven MacLaren, has made on his son. They are both gifted guit

The Jesse Tree performing at the GMF. / JOHNNY BUGEJA

arists and powerful performers who take no prisoners when they’re on stage.  

Their first song in English, Things to Come, was neatly dovetailed at the end of the new single and then Jesse improvised a sing-along of the chorus of Inside Out before launching into it. 

This is a great melodic song which sat perfectly after the mid-point of their set and was followed by All that you Want, which ended with a commanding lead break from Jesse and segued with Te Acordaras de Mi. 

This last pair of tunes led to their best-known song, Amabella (sung and released in Spanish). 

This has been a powerful festival set by The Jesse Tree which, as I said in the headline, is a local ‘Tree’ that keeps on growing and long may it continue. 

I spoke to Jesse after their set. 

We had a blast onstage! It was a great platform to debut our Spanish songs which, after all the rehearsals, went down really well with the home crowd, who were great.” 

“We will now take this festival performance forward and push onto the next one.” 

Most Read

Local News

Application to demolish The Haven filed with Town Planner

Fri 4th Sep, 2026

Local News

Local man arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal immigration after port incursion incident

Fri 4th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Gibraltar passport applications to move online this winter

Tue 8th Sep, 2026

Local News

Bathers urged to exercise caution over swimming in 'sea sparkle' bloom

Mon 7th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Rosario Flores, the power of heart on stage

9th September 2026

Features
The best sound of the Rock

8th September 2026

Features
Cancer Relief Gibraltar launches ‘Sponsor a Day’ fundraising initiative

8th September 2026

Features
ADHILAC conference to bring international historians to Gibraltar

8th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026