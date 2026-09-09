A local Tree that keeps on growing

Friday evening saw me at the GMF main stage ready to welcome The Jesse Tree at their first bilingual set, as its leader Jesse MacLaren has now broadened his musical horizons by writing new songs, and also translating some of his previous songs, in Spanish.

The new direction is a timely move as their new single, Dando un paso Atrás, was released just a week ago and neatly slotted in as the fourth song of their set.

Jesse was flanked by Adrian Pozo on drums and Kyle Pou on bass. This line-up of The Jesse Tree are no shrinking violets. On stage, they are a powerhouse fronted by Jesse on electric guitar.

Rock ‘n roll with a slight leaning to melodic pop, the nine-song set was smooth and dynamic, delivered with style and well-paced.

Importantly, this band is different because they are very competent and seasoned musicians on a bilingual mission to succeed.

The opening three songs were in Spanish. Hoy te Tengo para Mi, Despiertame and Hoy por Hoy, after which nerves were overcome and tweaks to the sound complete.

It was an impressive start and power trio rock at its best.

These three well-constructed songs gave way to Jesse inviting the audience to step closer to the stage, the crowd up to that point being sparse as festival-goers were shuttled to the venue or lingering outside where live local music also greeted them.

The new single, Dando un paso Atrás, was received with shouts of joy from those who had been streaming it during the week. It’s a solid song and I am happy seeing the rock influence that Jesse’s father, musician and legend Steven MacLaren, has made on his son. They are both gifted guit

arists and powerful performers who take no prisoners when they’re on stage.

Their first song in English, Things to Come, was neatly dovetailed at the end of the new single and then Jesse improvised a sing-along of the chorus of Inside Out before launching into it.

This is a great melodic song which sat perfectly after the mid-point of their set and was followed by All that you Want, which ended with a commanding lead break from Jesse and segued with Te Acordaras de Mi.

This last pair of tunes led to their best-known song, Amabella (sung and released in Spanish).

This has been a powerful festival set by The Jesse Tree which, as I said in the headline, is a local ‘Tree’ that keeps on growing and long may it continue.

I spoke to Jesse after their set.

“We had a blast onstage! It was a great platform to debut our Spanish songs which, after all the rehearsals, went down really well with the home crowd, who were great.”

“We will now take this festival performance forward and push onto the next one.”