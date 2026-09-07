Bathers urged to exercise caution over swimming in 'sea sparkle' bloom

Bathers have been advised to avoid swimming in discoloured or unusually smelling water at Camp Bay, Rosia Bay and Little Bay while the Department of the Environment investigates a suspected dinoflagellate bloom.

Initial inspections indicate the bloom may be composed of Noctiluca scintillans, a colony of microorganisms commonly known as sea sparkle.

Samples have been collected by the Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit for analysis.

The Department said such blooms were a natural phenomenon but significant concentrations could release gases as they died off, producing a musty or rotten smell.

As a precaution, bathers have been advised not to enter the water in areas where it appears discoloured or smells differently.

Short-term exposure to harmful blooms can cause skin, throat and eye irritation, the Department said.

Anyone experiencing irritation should report it to lifeguards on duty.

People with respiratory conditions have been advised to be particularly cautious and to avoid swimming altogether if a significant bloom is detected.

Officers from the Department of the Environment, including lifeguards, are monitoring beaches to determine whether any additional measures are required.