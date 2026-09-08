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Tue 8th Sep, 2026

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Features

Cancer Relief Gibraltar launches ‘Sponsor a Day’ fundraising initiative

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2026

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has launched a new fundraising initiative inviting individuals, families and organisations to sponsor a date that holds personal significance while helping fund the charity’s daily running costs. 

The Sponsor a Day initiative allows supporters to choose a date, such as a birthday, anniversary or special event, with each sponsorship contributing towards the Centre’s running costs for that day. 

The charity said the funds would help ensure the community continues to receive physical, emotional and practical support for people affected by cancer. 

Fundraising Manager Rowena Wallace said: “Every day at Cancer Relief, our team provides essential care to those facing cancer, but this would not be possible without the community’s help.” 

“Sponsor a Day offers the opportunity to transform a special date into a lasting gesture of support and compassion in our community.” 

The initiative is also aimed at corporate supporters, offering businesses a way to demonstrate social responsibility and contribute to the local community. 

Sponsors will be recognised on the Sponsor a Day Wall at the Centre, on the charity’s website E-Wall, and through a dedicated social media post. 

To take part, supporters can visit the Cancer Relief Gibraltar website, select an available date and make their dedication and donation online. 

Further information is available from Cancer Relief Gibraltar on 200 42392 or by emailing fundraising@cancerrelief.gi 

 

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