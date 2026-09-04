Application to demolish The Haven filed with Town Planner

A demolition application for the Haven building, located on Line Wall Road and John Mackintosh Square, has been filed with the Town Planner by Situs Construction Ltd.

Plans for works at The Haven would see part of the existing building removed, ready to be rebuilt as a modern office block, with temporary changes to Line Wall Road and pedestrian routes while the works are carried out.

The Haven was built in 1972 and was once home to the Gibraltar Treasury and the telecommunications base for Gibtelecom. It is currently unoccupied.

Filed with the application by WSRM Architects Ltd on behalf of their client, The Haven 23 Properties Ltd , the demolition statement sets out the plans that will see the removal of the eastern side of the building, its lift and stair cores and sections of the existing floors and roof.

According to the statement, the eastern section would be replaced with a braced steel stability structure, with the existing building carefully separated from adjoining properties using hand-demolition methods intended to minimise vibration.

“All existing foundations within this section of the building to be removed in their entirety and any below ground obstructions removed within the top 2m below existing ground level,” said the statement.

“It is anticipated that there is a part basement and existing lift pit that will need to be removed, with confirmation of excavation levels to be provided to the design team for detail design coordination of new structure/formation levels.”

It was also noted that all materials are to be disposed off-site unless otherwise instructed.

A link bridge currently connecting The Haven to the third level of City Hall would also be removed, with the plans requiring the structural integrity of neighbouring buildings be maintained and temporary supports installed where necessary.

The proposals also include removal of an overhang on the southern façade above College Lane.

The statement highlights the proximity of 24 College Lane and the Gibtelecom building, both of which share boundaries with The Haven.

“A monitoring system that will measure the effects that the removal of the existing wall of the site known as ‘The Haven’ and the installation of the new foundation and structure may have on the adjacent property 24 College Lane,” said the demolition statement.

“The installation and monitoring for movement and vibration is to be carried out by specialist, to be confirmed by the appointed main contractor.”

“The monitoring will consist of 3D Reflective Targets positioned on the side walls of the adjacent buildings, subject to permissions.”

The demolition will also impact pedestrians, parking and traffic in the area, with a separate file showing a proposed fenced site perimeter, as well as a protected temporary pedestrian route alongside The Haven with the road becoming narrower as a result.

Part of the existing pavement would be temporarily removed during the works, with new ramps, road markings and bollards proposed. The pavement on the other side of the road would also be lost and a new ramp to access the promenade/King's Bastion area created.

The traffic plan also shows a relocated disabled parking bay and a loading bay, while a banksman would assist with pedestrian movements and deliveries into and across College Lane.

Dust would be controlled using enclosure sheeting and water sprays, and measures to minimise noise and vibration affecting neighbouring properties and members of the public will be undertaken and monitored.