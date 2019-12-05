A magical Christmas in Lapland
In this week’s travel Shaun Yeo takes a festive break in Lapland. Lapland is actually a region belonging to the northernmost point of Finland, which also stretches into Sweden, Norway and Russia and not a country itself. Lapland is famous for its reindeers, fish, and also a local Finnish cheese, sometimes nicknamed squeaky cheese, for...
