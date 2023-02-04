A man of many hats with strong values and principles
Conviction – belief, certainty, strong values and principles – all of which apply to my guest this week, here at Alice’s Table. He is a man who throughout his life has fought the causes of many in this community. Someone – who has never been prepared to turn a blind eye to problematic and hard-hitting...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here