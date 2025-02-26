Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

A man’s life saved after cardiac arrest at work

By Eyleen Gomez
26th February 2025

February is Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and, in this article, Chronicle Reporter Eyleen Gomez spoke to Liz Field whose partner Scott Mableson survived a cardiac arrest but suffers memory loss since. On the morning of Friday January 18, 2019, Scott Mableson , a 33-year-old employee at the...

26th February 2025

