A man’s life saved after cardiac arrest at work
February is Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and, in this article, Chronicle Reporter Eyleen Gomez spoke to Liz Field whose partner Scott Mableson survived a cardiac arrest but suffers memory loss since. On the morning of Friday January 18, 2019, Scott Mableson , a 33-year-old employee at the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here