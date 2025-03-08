A proud ally for gender equality

By Christian Santos, Minister for Equality

This year’s International Women’s Day marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA). This landmark document for the advancement of women’s rights and gender equality worldwide was agreed upon in 1995. Adopted unanimously by 189 countries, it is considered the key global policy document on gender equality, setting strategic objectives and actions for the advancement of women and the achievements of gender equality in twelve areas of concern.

The United Nations Commission of the Status of Women (CSW), the largest annual global conference on women’s rights and gender equality, will this year, for its 69th session, mark the BPfA’s 30th anniversary. Bringing together representatives of UN Member States, civil society organisations and UN entities at the UN headquarters in New York, they will focus on the review and appraisal of the implementation of the BPfA. I am pleased to say I am attending this important conference myself.

This year’s United Nations theme for International Women’s Day is, ‘For ALL women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,’ and we focused on this theme for my Ministry of Equality’s International Women’s Day (IWD) conference held on Tuesday 4 March. My aim was to engage with as broad a demographic as possible so that we can all work together and move the gender equality agenda ahead.

Marking International Women’s Day remains as important and necessary today as over the 30 years since the BPfA. Our work at the Ministry is not confined to simply marking this one day, but working on gender equality issues every day. Our focus is on raising awareness of issues, developing relationships with stakeholders and trying to effect social and cultural change. This is sometimes what is the hardest and takes the longest.

That is why we designed our IWD conference to reach a wide representation of the public and private sectors, NGOs and charitable sectors and the public. We wanted people from all demographics to hear the message. We heard from young people, who so eloquently described that both girls and boys now have access to equal opportunities. However, they also reminded us that although great progress has been made, some of their experiences are still about reinforced negative and harmful views about gender equality. This is especially highlighted in social media, which is so powerful and can do so much damage.

We also heard from the older generation of women, who reminisced about their experiences growing up in a very different time and world, with fewer opportunities and with very structured gender roles and obligations. Their wistful, nostalgic, and hopeful testimonies reminded us of how far we have come - and of how much more we still have to achieve.

So, for all generations of women, we must continue the conversation on gender equality and equity. We must continue to speak out against those who make gender equality about ‘us’ and ‘them’. We are not two groups who must argue and fight. The goal is not to diminish the rights of some, the goal is for everyone to access the same rights and opportunities. This surpasses gender equality; this is about human rights.

To achieve this ultimate objective, we need everyone to play a role in promoting a more equitable community and world – we need friends, supporters, advocates – we need allies. I spoke about this at our conference as I genuinely believe men’s allyship will be the catalyst for positive and lasting change. For this to happen, men need to commit to learn about women, actively listen to their lived experience, even if uncomfortable, and pledge to challenge language and behaviours which may have been condoned in the past but no longer have a place today.

International Women’s Day stands for respect and full inclusion. These are basic but fundamental principles. My Ministry of Equality will continue to work for this in our community. It is only right and fair.

I am a proud ally for gender equality. Are you?