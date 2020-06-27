A refugee - Chess Piece
by Stuart Conquest Jacques Hannak (1892-1973) was an Austrian journalist. He was born in Vienna and died there, but for four or five years, effectively a displaced person, he resided in the USA. This part of his life, during world war two, was preceded by Austria’s annexation into the Third Reich. Far luckier than many,...
