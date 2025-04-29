Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

A requiem mass for Pope Francis

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
29th April 2025

Pope Francis was a “father of the world”, the Bishop Carmel Zammit said on Tuesday evening during a requiem mass at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

Churchgoers lined the cathedral, with no seat left empty, to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis in a solemn service.

The Governor Lt Gen Sir Ben Bathurst, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, and Speaker of Parliament Karen Ramagge delivered readings to the congregation, which included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi, Mayor Carmen Gomez, government ministers and GSD MPs.

Bishop Zammit said the worldwide outpouring of mourning showed how Pope Francis touched minds and hearts of many people, not only within the church, up to the very last day of his earthly life.

He described how Pope Francis chose to follow the path of self-giving, and his choice to name himself after Saint Francis of Assisi indicated how he decided to live and care for the poor.

“He challenged us to be a church of the poor and for the poor,” Bishop Zammit said.

“There are many examples we can give that he lived this truth. He did a lot for the poor.”

He added that Pope Francis reminded that the church must be open to everyone.

“He was a Pope with an open heart towards everyone, especially the marginalised, the least among us,” he said.

“Pope Francis was not only the Bishop of Rome, he was a father to the world.”

