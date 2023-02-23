A ‘rich crop’ of young musicians perform at GIBFYM Gala night
The annual gala of the Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians is one event that I really look forward to as it provides me with a current sample of the top young musical talents emerging from our community. It also feeds my soul as I marvel at their skills and performance improvements across the board year...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here