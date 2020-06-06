A special ‘Lunar Walk’ on the road to recovery

Irene Byrne Catania finished active treatment for breast cancer in January and. this coming Thursday. will undertake a ‘Lunar Walk’ from Queensway to the Caleta and back.

“I decided to walk a lunar walk as a ‘thank you’ to life as I felt I need to give back and, this way, I’m giving back by doing a bit,” she said.

“I finished all active treatment in January. I’m on the way to a full recovery and feeling well so I thought I can walk this distance after all I have been through and get my friends to sponsor me, as they know all I went through,” she added.

She is donating the money to Breast Cancer Gibraltar, organisers of this year’s virtual Lunar Walks.

She notes that the new mammogram was purchased by them and the detection of the cancer is saving lives.

“I am not a walker. This is special for me,” she said.

“Some of my friends and warriors want to do it with me,” she said, aware that they will need to comply with current social distancing regulations.

She leaves Queensway at 8pm on Thursday June 11.

Donations can be made directly to Ms Byrne Catania via Revolut on 54026669. At present she has raised over £600.