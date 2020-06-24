Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Jun, 2020

A splash of colour on Europa Foreshore

By Chronicle Staff
24th June 2020

Volunteer Bart Van Thienen has brought a new a splash of colour to the Europa Foreshore.

“The Melancholy Toadflax (Linaria tristis) is one of my favourite flowers in Gibraltar,” he said.

“Last year I collected seeds from it in the Willis' and Moorish Castle area and spread them on several promising spots at the Foreshore.”

“The first one is flowering now.”

This plant is native to Gibraltar, Southern Spain, Portugal and North Africa.

It grows on limestone and in cracks of old walls.

