A world beneath the waters (I)

Gibraltar’s Strait underwater environment is home to more than 1,200 recorded species, with around 3,000 photographs documenting a biodiversity that remains largely unseen by the wider population. José Antonio Valadez, Rafael Fosela and Juan Antonio Gómez, members of the Club de Buceo Campo de Gibraltar, have spent decades diving, photographing and identifying marine life and are now working towards a biological map of the seabed around Gibraltar, the Campo and the Strait. The project aims to document not only the location of shipwrecks but also the species living on and around them. These are some of their photos. More will be published in a new chapter in coming weeks.