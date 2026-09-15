Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Pisarello, still the King of Llanito and Latin-tinged punk rock

By Joe Adambery
14th September 2026

Featuring an explosive set of eight original bilingual songs and featuring two local guitar legends as guests, well-loved former cultural ambassador and respected songwriter Adrian Pisarello opened the first set of the Saturday GMF like a man on a mission with Told You Once and The Dawn of My Days as his first offerings. An enthusiastic bunch of fans had gathered stage-front to see their local hero, who has been a constant inspiration to local musicians for over thirty years. 

They were not shy to greet each song with loud approval. 

Adrian is our folk hero and Springsteen rolled into one, and his performances are always destined to reach new heights as he always gives his all, which is dynamite wrapped in velvet.

The Heart Enriches All, dedicated to his granddaughter and driven by a reggae groove, reached the crowd as intended, raw and emotional with a great sax break from Djamal and keyboard responses from Jonathan Bugeja and, as in the previous pair of songs, cleverly segued into a Southern swamp blues Barracks Blues, which ended with a blistering guitar solo from guest guitarist Steven Maclaren of Reach fame. 

The first song in Spanish came next and No Somos Dioses had the distinct hallmarks and syncopated flourishes which elevate Adrian’s music above the rest. He ended this minor chord song with a huge major one and to a great roar of approval. 

The man is not a legend for nothing and, with this band behind him, he could do no wrong. Jonathan Bugeja on keyboards, Eric Rowbottom on acoustic guitar, Djamal Adib on sax, Jason Belilo on bass, Jamie Collis on drums and the two guest guitarists, Steven Maclaren and Peter Martinez, were up to the task and their high standards were the cherry on Pisarello’s musical cake.  Guest guitarist Peter Martinez joined Adrian for the remainder of the songs in Spanish which would include Pisarello classics such as Bájate en la Proxima, Nunca Jamás and Sigue Lloviendo, the pace picking up with Santana-like latin grooves, frenetic acoustic tempo in Nunca Jamás and the fire brigade song Sigue Lloviendo, about the plight of a band that was getting flooded in their rehearsal room. 

A true story no doubt and this was hot ‘Pisa’ with all the trimmings. 

When Adrian Pisarello unhooked his guitar, everyone in the sizeable crowd knew what was coming next. 

His gravelly voice wrung out every emotion in Triana’s greatest hit Tu Frialdad. With this accomplished vocal statement, our favourite punk signed off after reinventing himself for the umpteenth time, and that is why we love him.

He is unique. Always fresh and fiery whilst still being the coolest guy we have on our stages. 

Many local musicians in the crowd were in awe and so was everyone else. 

He pulled off a stonking set, fit for any music festival and crowned local participation as the top local act on the third GMF night. 

One for the memories.    

Most Read

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Brexit

‘Today it’s calm, but it’s relentless’, Llamas says of treaty rollout 

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

GHA seeks permission for temporary ambulance service building

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Brexit

Nine countries delay full EES checks amid technical problems – report

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A world beneath the waters (I)

15th September 2026

Features
Looking up - September's Night Sky

15th September 2026

Features
GMF headliner Billy Ocean and 10cc wrap up the Festival

14th September 2026

Features
The Gold-en voice of Tony Hadley

14th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026