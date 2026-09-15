Pisarello, still the King of Llanito and Latin-tinged punk rock

Featuring an explosive set of eight original bilingual songs and featuring two local guitar legends as guests, well-loved former cultural ambassador and respected songwriter Adrian Pisarello opened the first set of the Saturday GMF like a man on a mission with Told You Once and The Dawn of My Days as his first offerings. An enthusiastic bunch of fans had gathered stage-front to see their local hero, who has been a constant inspiration to local musicians for over thirty years.

They were not shy to greet each song with loud approval.

Adrian is our folk hero and Springsteen rolled into one, and his performances are always destined to reach new heights as he always gives his all, which is dynamite wrapped in velvet.

The Heart Enriches All, dedicated to his granddaughter and driven by a reggae groove, reached the crowd as intended, raw and emotional with a great sax break from Djamal and keyboard responses from Jonathan Bugeja and, as in the previous pair of songs, cleverly segued into a Southern swamp blues Barracks Blues, which ended with a blistering guitar solo from guest guitarist Steven Maclaren of Reach fame.

The first song in Spanish came next and No Somos Dioses had the distinct hallmarks and syncopated flourishes which elevate Adrian’s music above the rest. He ended this minor chord song with a huge major one and to a great roar of approval.

The man is not a legend for nothing and, with this band behind him, he could do no wrong. Jonathan Bugeja on keyboards, Eric Rowbottom on acoustic guitar, Djamal Adib on sax, Jason Belilo on bass, Jamie Collis on drums and the two guest guitarists, Steven Maclaren and Peter Martinez, were up to the task and their high standards were the cherry on Pisarello’s musical cake. Guest guitarist Peter Martinez joined Adrian for the remainder of the songs in Spanish which would include Pisarello classics such as Bájate en la Proxima, Nunca Jamás and Sigue Lloviendo, the pace picking up with Santana-like latin grooves, frenetic acoustic tempo in Nunca Jamás and the fire brigade song Sigue Lloviendo, about the plight of a band that was getting flooded in their rehearsal room.

A true story no doubt and this was hot ‘Pisa’ with all the trimmings.

When Adrian Pisarello unhooked his guitar, everyone in the sizeable crowd knew what was coming next.

His gravelly voice wrung out every emotion in Triana’s greatest hit Tu Frialdad. With this accomplished vocal statement, our favourite punk signed off after reinventing himself for the umpteenth time, and that is why we love him.

He is unique. Always fresh and fiery whilst still being the coolest guy we have on our stages.

Many local musicians in the crowd were in awe and so was everyone else.

He pulled off a stonking set, fit for any music festival and crowned local participation as the top local act on the third GMF night.

One for the memories.