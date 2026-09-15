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The Gold-en voice of Tony Hadley

Tony Hadley captivated the audience with his great voice. / JOHNNY BUGEJA

By Joe Adambery
14th September 2026

Tony Hadley, former frontman of ‘Spandau Ballet,’ last sang here in the 2014 GMF and he must remember it because he went down so well that he was invited to return last weekend. 

Like the last time, he didn’t disappoint. In fact, I think he surpassed his own expectations because the 2026 GMF crowd were solidly behind him and his band, a tight six-piece outfit, throughout a memorable performance last Friday. 

The Main Stage in the Sports Hall was still filling up as he went into his first two songs, with the second, To Cut a Long Story Short, receiving more good shouts as its disco feel, with a bonus timbales break from the percussionist, drove it along smoothly. 

The TH band’s line up was guitar, bass, drums, keyboards and two brasses, providing Tony with the sound of his hits and which allowed him to show off his impressive vocal skills at 66, his singing career spanning since 1980. 

Through the Barricades, one of the band’s biggest hits, is still relevant today as its stark lyric reminds us. “We made our love in wasteland / And through the barricades” drew a huge roar that turned up a few more decibels for the classic This much is True.  

The latter was complete with its iconic sax solo and Tony Hadley never once shying away from the top notes which he can still hit with pitch and clarity. The man has an amazing voice, and he got repeated ovations from the audience when he held those long notes. 

They remained spellbound by his voice as the golden hits of Spandau Ballet unfolded. 

More was still to come though; their best cheer was given when Gold was announced. Then everyone was singing at the top of their voices, but they could not drown out the magic of a skilled singer in top form who had, throughout his set, mesmerized everyone and charmed them with his stagecraft, toasting them with his glass of ‘Jack’.  

The reason that Tony Hadley has been touring for so many years, and continues to be in demand, is the magic of his voice and the big songs of his former band. Songs which will never die. 

You can’t keep good songs down, even if they are classed as ‘New Romantics’, the genre that these golden classics fall into. 

Many will be talking about Tony Hadley when recounting this year’s festival highlights.     

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