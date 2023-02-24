A year after Russia invades Ukraine, the phone still rings in Gibraltar
A year ago today, Larisa Gulrajani's phone rang at 5am in Gibraltar. It was her mother telling her that war had broken out in Ukraine. Every day since then, Larisa calls daily to ask if her mother, who is in her 80s and lives in a village west of Kyiv, is ok. "It's scary," Larisa...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here