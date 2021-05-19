Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th May, 2021

Action 4 Schools appeal for urgent repairs

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2021

Action 4 Schools are making an urgent appeal for funds to repair the roof of the REC primary school in Regent Village, Sierra Leone.

This school is where over 500 pupils receive their much needed and desired education.

The roof was refurbished in 2010 to fix the leaks that would occur any time it rained.

High winds ripped off a large segment and the school was also battered by intense rains.

The damaged roof did not stop the determined students who still attended.

However, Jimmy Bruzon, from the charity, spoke to the head teacher and their builder, who is currently working on erecting the Senior Secondary School for the area and asked them to get the children away from the damaged classrooms and make the roof secure whilst he gets an estimate for repairs.

Donations can be made via bank transfer to:

Action4Schools-Sierra Leone

NatWest Bank, Gibraltar

Account: 48084352

Sort Code: 60-60-60

