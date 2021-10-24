Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 24th Oct, 2021

Action 4 Schools launches school furniture appeal

By Chronicle Staff
24th October 2021

Local charity ‘Action 4 Schools - Sierra Leone’ is appealing for funds to purchase 100 chairs and 50 benches for a school.

Earlier this year the charity completed their largest project, the construction of the Mountain Rural Senior Secondary School in Regent Village.

But now the charity has found themselves in a position where they have no funds to provide furniture.

Action 4 Schools is appealing to the general public to donate or sponsor at least a chair or desk so that they can provide 100 units now for the initial intake of pupils.

Overall 100 chairs and 50 benches costs £2,500, and the charity is appealing to the public to sponsor a pupil’s chair or bench with a £25 donation.

“Please consider a one off donation or consider setting up a regular standing order so that we can continue to provide better schools and clean, safe water to the children of Sierra Leone,” the charity said.

The building of the school began in September 2020, and it was completed last August.

The school has six classrooms, a staff room, a store room, an office and staff toilets, “it’s a huge school both in size and importance,” the charity said.

“We also need to refurbish existing latrines with your help.”

The charity added the Regent village has been in need of a Senior Secondary School for many years and they have built a new school that will reduce the number of pupils that drop out of education due to the lack of a Senior Secondary.

“Many families cannot afford to send their children to senior schools located in Freetown, attending secondary schools that are far away is expensive and somewhat dangerous given the conditions of the roads and chaotic traffic and children do not have the means to move from Regent Village to Freetown on a daily basis and many have no choice but to drop out of education which is an awful situation, most children want to continue in education and are unable to due to the fact that they have no Senior Secondary School to attend close by.”

Bank details for donation are: Action4schools – Sierra Leone, NatWest Bank, Account Number: 48084352 Sort Code: 60-60-60

