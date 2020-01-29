Action4Schools appeals for donations as it plans to build new secondary school in Sierra Leon

Action4Schools has confirmed plans to build a new Senior Secondary School in the village of Regent during 2020 and appealed to the general public to continue supporting the most needy communities.

The charity’s Chairman Jimmy Bruzon confirmed the plans and added the Bassadone Automotive Group (BAG) recently donated £2,500 to Action4Schools Sierra Leon.

The total donated in support of the charity’s water well projects by BAG since 2012 now stands at £30,000 which equates to 12 new water wells.

The charity is busy digging new water wells in Sierra Leone and has recently reached its 60th water well providing water to close to 25,000 children.

“The great majority of children in Sierra Leone continue to suffer from a lack of clean water and in many cases from a lack of schools where they can learn and look forward to a better future,” said Mr Bruzon.

“Regent village does not have a Senior Secondary school and it is because of this that many children drop out of education given that the closest Senior Secondary schools are located in Freetown which is too far away in terms of distance and too costly to attend.”

“Gibraltar is making a huge difference to the lives of thousands of needy children in Sierra Leone through the provision of clean water and refurbished schools and we encourage readers to support these children by setting up standing orders or contributing in whichever way they can.”

“We are grateful for companies such as BAG who have been supporting our cause regularly as it allows us to look forward, plan development projects and make a regular difference to those most in need.”