Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Action4Schools appeals for donations as it plans to build new secondary school in Sierra Leon

By Chronicle Staff
29th January 2020

Action4Schools has confirmed plans to build a new Senior Secondary School in the village of Regent during 2020 and appealed to the general public to continue supporting the most needy communities.

The charity’s Chairman Jimmy Bruzon confirmed the plans and added the Bassadone Automotive Group (BAG) recently donated £2,500 to Action4Schools Sierra Leon.

The total donated in support of the charity’s water well projects by BAG since 2012 now stands at £30,000 which equates to 12 new water wells.

The charity is busy digging new water wells in Sierra Leone and has recently reached its 60th water well providing water to close to 25,000 children.

“The great majority of children in Sierra Leone continue to suffer from a lack of clean water and in many cases from a lack of schools where they can learn and look forward to a better future,” said Mr Bruzon.

“Regent village does not have a Senior Secondary school and it is because of this that many children drop out of education given that the closest Senior Secondary schools are located in Freetown which is too far away in terms of distance and too costly to attend.”

“Gibraltar is making a huge difference to the lives of thousands of needy children in Sierra Leone through the provision of clean water and refurbished schools and we encourage readers to support these children by setting up standing orders or contributing in whichever way they can.”

“We are grateful for companies such as BAG who have been supporting our cause regularly as it allows us to look forward, plan development projects and make a regular difference to those most in need.”

Most Read

Local News

Two air incursions delay BA plane twice

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

In new memoir, García-Margallo admits border controls were punitive politics

Tue 28th Jan, 2020

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Govt files DPC application for beautification of Governor's Parade

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Local News

Public debate explores 5G plans and concerns

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
'Incredibly rare' grave of iron age 'warrior' unearthed

29th January 2020

Features
Four GMs lead with six points in round seven

29th January 2020

Features
Why eco-anxiety is a good thing - depending on how you use it

29th January 2020

Features
Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years on

29th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020