Action4School’s builds 80th water well

Action4School’s built their 80th well in Sierra Leone, thanks to a hefty donation from the Specialist Medical Centre.

The well was built at Peace Village Academy School, Mile 91, in Sierra Leone, a place that is exactly 91 miles from Freetown. It has over 900 pupils.

“We have been supporting Action4Schools for many years and I had the fortune of travelling to Sierra Leone with them in 2012 and seeing first-hand what a marvellous cause this is,” David Deardon, Chief Executive of the Specialist Medical Centre said.

He was presented with a plaque by Jimmy Bruzon from Action4Schools. The plaque was handcrafted in Sierra Leone.

In a video prepared by volunteers in Sierra Leone, Mr Deardon and his colleagues at the Specialist Medical Centre were thanked by pupils of the school.

He was told that now these pupils do not have to walk to a swamp to collect water.

The pupils called the well “life-changing” and “lifesaving”.