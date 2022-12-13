Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Action4School’s builds 80th water well

By Eyleen Gomez
13th December 2022

Action4School’s built their 80th well in Sierra Leone, thanks to a hefty donation from the Specialist Medical Centre.

The well was built at Peace Village Academy School, Mile 91, in Sierra Leone, a place that is exactly 91 miles from Freetown. It has over 900 pupils.

“We have been supporting Action4Schools for many years and I had the fortune of travelling to Sierra Leone with them in 2012 and seeing first-hand what a marvellous cause this is,” David Deardon, Chief Executive of the Specialist Medical Centre said.

He was presented with a plaque by Jimmy Bruzon from Action4Schools. The plaque was handcrafted in Sierra Leone.

In a video prepared by volunteers in Sierra Leone, Mr Deardon and his colleagues at the Specialist Medical Centre were thanked by pupils of the school.

He was told that now these pupils do not have to walk to a swamp to collect water.

The pupils called the well “life-changing” and “lifesaving”.

Most Read

Local News

In ‘no deal’ scenario, new EU system will bring tech-driven change to border

Mon 12th Dec, 2022

Local News

RGP warns of fraud targeting local shops with losses over £100,000

Mon 12th Dec, 2022

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Eroski donates £10,000 on 10-year anniversary

13th December 2022

Local News
In ‘no deal’ scenario, new EU system will bring tech-driven change to border

12th December 2022

Local News
RGP warns of fraud targeting local shops with losses over £100,000

12th December 2022

Local News
Bill seeks to amend legislation to allow prosecution of sexual offences committed outside Gibraltar

9th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022