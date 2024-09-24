Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Action4Schools complete Lola's Well in memory of late ‘Granma Lola’

By Eyleen Gomez
24th September 2024

Well No.104, funded by the family of the late ‘Granma Lola’ who passed away at the age of 104 has been completed by Action4Schools in Sierra Leone.

“Her generosity knew no boundaries and the family wanted to celebrate her life and give water to the needy in Mojana Village, Moyamba, Sierra Leone,” said Jimmy Bruzon, the founder of Action4Schools.

The well, called ‘Lola’s Well’ was greatly appreciated by the residents of Mojana Village who prepared a video to thank the family.

“Lola passed away at the age of 104 in 2022. Thanks to the family of Lola for helping the
community of people here in Mojana,” said a spokesperson from the charity in Sierra Leone.

“They are very excited and very grateful and they want to say thank you to all of you for supporting them and saving them from drinking contaminated water.”

The old water source had dangerous access as well as being dirty.

Residents had to wade through the very water they needed to drink to get access to the main source.

It was a “desperate situation” for the villagers.
“Thanks to your support and kindness,” he told the family via the video.

“You have changed their lives from drinking contaminated water that is surrounded by bush and bacteria.”

Kadiatu Bendu a mother in the village also appeared on the video to thank the family.

“I say many thanks to Action4Schools for the water well they have provided for us,” she said.

“Before where we used to go to fetch water we struggled a lot and it is far from the village.”

Local farmer, Gadiru Sesay, said: “We say thank you to Action4Schools for the water well they
have provided for us.”

“Before our wives use to go very far to fetch dirty water and our kids were getting sick. But, now the children no longer get sick.”

Most Read

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

EU still aiming for November launch of new automated immigration system

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Brexit

Spain open to ‘constructive solutions’ on Schengen controls as Gib treaty talks enter ‘irreversible’ stage

Mon 9th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Fourth complainant takes stand in child sex abuse trial

24th September 2024

Local News
Starmer ‘well up to speed’ on Gib issues - CM

23rd September 2024

Local News
Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

23rd September 2024

Local News
Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

23rd September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024