Action4Schools complete Lola's Well in memory of late ‘Granma Lola’

Well No.104, funded by the family of the late ‘Granma Lola’ who passed away at the age of 104 has been completed by Action4Schools in Sierra Leone.

“Her generosity knew no boundaries and the family wanted to celebrate her life and give water to the needy in Mojana Village, Moyamba, Sierra Leone,” said Jimmy Bruzon, the founder of Action4Schools.

The well, called ‘Lola’s Well’ was greatly appreciated by the residents of Mojana Village who prepared a video to thank the family.

“Lola passed away at the age of 104 in 2022. Thanks to the family of Lola for helping the

community of people here in Mojana,” said a spokesperson from the charity in Sierra Leone.

“They are very excited and very grateful and they want to say thank you to all of you for supporting them and saving them from drinking contaminated water.”

The old water source had dangerous access as well as being dirty.

Residents had to wade through the very water they needed to drink to get access to the main source.

It was a “desperate situation” for the villagers.

“Thanks to your support and kindness,” he told the family via the video.

“You have changed their lives from drinking contaminated water that is surrounded by bush and bacteria.”

Kadiatu Bendu a mother in the village also appeared on the video to thank the family.

“I say many thanks to Action4Schools for the water well they have provided for us,” she said.

“Before where we used to go to fetch water we struggled a lot and it is far from the village.”

Local farmer, Gadiru Sesay, said: “We say thank you to Action4Schools for the water well they

have provided for us.”

“Before our wives use to go very far to fetch dirty water and our kids were getting sick. But, now the children no longer get sick.”