Action4schools completes two new water well projects

Action4schools has announced the completion of two new water well projects in Sierra Leone, bringing the total number of wells delivered by the charity since 2013 to 117.

The two latest wells were delivered in partnership with UK charity Wellfound and were funded by Gibraltar company Advantage Insurance.

The charity said the wells will provide safe, clean water to more than 1,000 people in the village of Mofuss in Moyamba.

Founder Jimmy Bruzon said: “It’s great to see that yet another local company has offered to support our water projects in Sierra Leone.”

“The staff at Advantage Insurance had been tracking our charity for some time and I was invited to present our projects to their team here in Gibraltar.”

“They saw how tough life is in Sierra Leone and appreciated the huge impact that a water well has as it transforms the lives of communities.”

“They decided to set up a fundraiser and organised a raffle and auction night, they managed to raise enough to fund two water wells and even donated extra funds for our hernia operation project at Masanga Hospital.”

“The two water wells are life changing as they will give safe, clean water to over a thousand people in the village of Mofuss in Moyamba.”

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Advantage Insurance for their incredible generosity".

Steve Mumford, Managing Director at Advantage Insurance, said: "The team’s community spirit truly shone through as we celebrate the completion of two new water wells in Moyamba, Sierra Leone.”

“We are thrilled to contribute to the incredible development work that Action4Schools is achieving, and we encourage other companies to support these water projects, which have a lasting impact on poorest of communities."

For more information visit www.action4schools.gi Donations to Action4schools-Sierra Leone, Bank Account 48084352 Sort Code 60-60-60 Natwest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar or contact by whatsapp on 57631000.