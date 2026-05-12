Fine Arts Association to host Business to Arts Ireland presentation

The Fine Arts Association will host Valerie Ringrose, Head of Business Development at Business to Arts Ireland, for a presentation in Gibraltar on business and arts partnerships.

The event will be held at the Fine Arts Association Gallery in Casemates Square on Thursday, May 21, at 4pm.

Business to Arts Ireland is a charitable organisation that works with businesses and the arts and cultural sector across Ireland.

Its work includes advising businesses on arts sponsorship, commissioning artists, public art projects and supporting arts organisations seeking to diversify their income streams.

The Fine Arts Association said the visit had been organised to learn more about the work being carried out in Ireland and consider how some of those ideas could be adapted locally.

It said Gibraltar already benefits from individual corporate sponsorship of the arts, adding that the visit could help prompt discussion on whether a new privately funded body is needed to advise on and coordinate business and arts partnerships on the Rock.

Ms Ringrose will deliver a 20-minute presentation on the work of Business to Arts Ireland.

She will also give an overview of how Ireland’s tax exemption system for artists operates.

The event is open to people with an interest in the arts, culture and business collaboration.

Ms Ringrose will also be available for half-hour meetings from Wednesday, May 20, to Friday, May 22, until 1pm.

Meetings can be held at individual offices or at a central café.

Anyone interested in attending or arranging a meeting can contact admin@finearts.gi or call 20052126.