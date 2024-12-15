Action4schools water well 106 marks cross-border collaboration with Xylem

Local charity Action4schools, in partnership with Xylem Watermark Spain and local supplier Wastage Products Limited (WPM), celebrated the completion of its 106th water well in Moyamba, Sierra Leone.

Tagbolor Village has a population of over 500 people and a representative from the Sierra Leone said it was wonderful to see a Spanish company working in partnership with a Gibraltarian charity organisation and share a common goal to provide safe and clean water.

The old water source was dangerous to get to especially for children as effectively they had to go into a jungle and carry the water home on their heads.

Abu Kallon a school boy from the village said in a video for Xylem that the “water was very dirty, but we had no choice”.

In addition, sometimes this water source would dry up and they would have to go deeper into the swamp.

Kadie Bangura a mother in the village thanked Action4Schools and the others for providing the well. She explained in a video that the old water source used to make them sick.

Fellow mother, Sallay Conteh, also thanked the charity and organisations.

She said that the children are no longer late for school because they do not have to go far for their water, now there is a well in the village.

This landmark project highlights the power of international cooperation in addressing humanitarian challenges, said Jimmy Bruzon, founder of Action4Schools.

Xylem Watermark Spain, a Madrid-based water management company, funded the water well as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The connection to Action4schools was facilitated by Carlito Buhagiar at WPM, a Gibraltar-based water company, which had previously supported similar projects.

The collaboration extended to a UK charity, which provided and will maintain the well.

Mr Bruzon stressed the significance of this project.

"Water well 106 is extra special as it represents cross-border collaboration with a shared humanitarian goal,” he said.

“It shows that Spain and Gibraltar, often portrayed in the press for their differences, can work together for a common good."

Xylem's dedication to funding water projects is part of its global Watermark initiative, which encourages staff involvement and contributions.

Earlier this year, Action4schools had the opportunity to present its work to around 400 Xylem staff members, underlining its impact on clean water access in Sierra Leone.

Mr Bruzon said the charity is grateful for support received and urged the community to continue contributing to the charity’s WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) projects.

Donations can be made via WhatsApp or Revolut on +350 57631000, or through monthly standing orders to NatWest account: Action4schools-Sierra Leone (Sort Code: 60-60-60, Account: 48084352).

For more information on supporting these life-changing projects visit: www.action4schools.gi.