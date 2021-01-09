Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Active cases decrease, but in ERS more Covid patients

Pic: Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2021

The overall number of active Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar has decreased to 1140 on Saturday, but cases in the Elderly Residential Services continue to increase with eight new cases.
Active cases peaked on Friday with 1,209, and the Gibraltar Government daily statistics revealed 150 recoveries on Saturday bringing the overall figure down.
A further 88 cases were confirmed on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 3,109.
Currently 10.6% of the local population is either active or in self-isolation.
There are 22 positives in the Covid-19 Ward, 10 in the Critical Care Unit and 94 in ERS.
A total of 132,351 have been carried out since the pandemic began, with 30,247 tests carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.
Of the 71 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Saturday, 35 were close contacts of existing active cases.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

