Active Covid-19 cases top 143 with 1004 in self-isolation

Th Gibraltar Government has today confirmed the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 143 with the largest number of people in self-isolation at 1004.

The staggering increase in cases comes just as the festive period has begun, with the Government pointing at Christmas shopping and events, as well as external factors for the rise.

Last Sunday the number of active cases stood at 37, now just six days later and despite recoveries this has increased almost four-fold.

Cases began to dramatically increase as from Tuesday where 22 new cases were identified, this was followed by 21 on Wednesday, 28 on Thursday, 31 on Friday and 27 on Saturday.

In total 129 cases have been identified since Tuesday.

This rise led to the Government announcing on Friday that all bars and restaurants will close as from 7pm daily.

The Government added that last orders must be taken by 6pm.

Those serving food will be able to open for takeaways as they do currently.

Only hotel guests will be able to be served in hotel restaurants. No alcohol is to be consumed in public places after 7pm on any day.

On December 24, Christmas Eve, no alcohol consumption will be permitted in public places after 4pm.

It was reported in this newspaper, that this announcement was met by protests outside No6 Convent Place.

The Government has also warned people Christmas shopping in Main Street that it is important to be careful.

“Please remember the importance of social distancing. When out shopping, maintain a safe two metre distance from others, wear a mask where you have to and wash your hands often,” the Government said.