Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 19th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Active Covid-19 cases top 143 with 1004 in self-isolation

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2020

Th Gibraltar Government has today confirmed the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 143 with the largest number of people in self-isolation at 1004.
The staggering increase in cases comes just as the festive period has begun, with the Government pointing at Christmas shopping and events, as well as external factors for the rise.
Last Sunday the number of active cases stood at 37, now just six days later and despite recoveries this has increased almost four-fold.
Cases began to dramatically increase as from Tuesday where 22 new cases were identified, this was followed by 21 on Wednesday, 28 on Thursday, 31 on Friday and 27 on Saturday.
In total 129 cases have been identified since Tuesday.
This rise led to the Government announcing on Friday that all bars and restaurants will close as from 7pm daily.
The Government added that last orders must be taken by 6pm.
Those serving food will be able to open for takeaways as they do currently.
Only hotel guests will be able to be served in hotel restaurants. No alcohol is to be consumed in public places after 7pm on any day.
On December 24, Christmas Eve, no alcohol consumption will be permitted in public places after 4pm.
It was reported in this newspaper, that this announcement was met by protests outside No6 Convent Place.
The Government has also warned people Christmas shopping in Main Street that it is important to be careful.
“Please remember the importance of social distancing. When out shopping, maintain a safe two metre distance from others, wear a mask where you have to and wash your hands often,” the Government said.

Most Read

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

7pm curfew for bars and restaurants as Govt tightens Covid restrictions after virus spike in run-up to Christmas

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

Anger and frustration as protestors gather outside No.6

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Emotional moment as families receive ‘God send’ Christmas hampers

18th December 2020

Local News
Halfway house application puts spotlight on planning process, and enduring stigma

18th December 2020

Local News
7pm curfew for bars and restaurants as Govt tightens Covid restrictions after virus spike in run-up to Christmas

18th December 2020

Local News
Anger and frustration as protestors gather outside No.6

18th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020