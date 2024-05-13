Adrian Pisarello: Coping with loss with ‘Songs of Drink and Demise’
By Frankie Hatton Adrian Pisarello has released his latest album on St Patrick’s Day, entitled ‘Songs of Drink and Demise’. His band ‘Boys on the Black Stuff’ is a five-piece acoustic band whose songs are greatly inspired by Irish folk or Celtic punk. The band was formed by Adrian out of his love and admiration...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here