Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Adults Runner-Up Conversations without my father By James McNally

By Guest Contributor
27th November 2020

My father was a subtle man -
we'd never known until he left
the multitude we were now bereft
from things reserved for 'next of kin'.

My father was a playful man -
lining up toy soldiers on the mantelpiece
for imaginary skirmishes over the fireplace
and he would always let me win.

My father was a musical man -
a guitar in his lap or tickling the ivories
while I held tight to a microphone,
and, together, we made such a beautiful din.

My father was a learned man -
a psychologist, he'd teach me signs
for 'hello', and 'thank you', the ways he spoke
to deaf and nonverbal children.

My father was a tired man -
driving to and from engagements,
new challenges, schools and parents
who might have seen his help as giving in.

My father was an ailing man -
the first time I saw an ambulance
sirens blaring, pulling into the driveway
I was just a boy of ten.

My father was an ornery man -
at least from my juvenile perspective -
we quarrelled fiercely, and I regret
a lot of what, in haste, was spoken.

My father was a distant man
and I'd soon move on to a distant land -
still, the occasional basic greetings
the affordance of the telephone.

My father was a young man,
relatively speaking -
sixty-six, to be precise -
and left not long after his work was done.

My father was a quiet man -
so many things I wish I'd said, instead
left to reconcile with his belongings
read his papers, speak with his writing hand.

Most Read

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Afforable Arts exhibition on show

27th November 2020

Features
The World of Francis

27th November 2020

Features
NURSES MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

27th November 2020

Features
Is working from home giving you back ache? Here’s what you can do about it

27th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020