Adults Runner-Up Conversations without my father By James McNally

My father was a subtle man -

we'd never known until he left

the multitude we were now bereft

from things reserved for 'next of kin'.

My father was a playful man -

lining up toy soldiers on the mantelpiece

for imaginary skirmishes over the fireplace

and he would always let me win.

My father was a musical man -

a guitar in his lap or tickling the ivories

while I held tight to a microphone,

and, together, we made such a beautiful din.

My father was a learned man -

a psychologist, he'd teach me signs

for 'hello', and 'thank you', the ways he spoke

to deaf and nonverbal children.

My father was a tired man -

driving to and from engagements,

new challenges, schools and parents

who might have seen his help as giving in.

My father was an ailing man -

the first time I saw an ambulance

sirens blaring, pulling into the driveway

I was just a boy of ten.

My father was an ornery man -

at least from my juvenile perspective -

we quarrelled fiercely, and I regret

a lot of what, in haste, was spoken.

My father was a distant man

and I'd soon move on to a distant land -

still, the occasional basic greetings

the affordance of the telephone.

My father was a young man,

relatively speaking -

sixty-six, to be precise -

and left not long after his work was done.

My father was a quiet man -

so many things I wish I'd said, instead

left to reconcile with his belongings

read his papers, speak with his writing hand.