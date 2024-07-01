Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Advantage Insurance raises over £7,000 to fund water wells for Sierra Leone schools

By Chronicle Staff
1st July 2024

Advantage Insurance has been successful in raising the funds needed for two water wells in schools in Sierra Leone as part of its support for the Action4Schools charity.  

Advantage held fundraising efforts that culminated at an event on Thursday last week at the Waterfront.   

“Advantage colleagues have made a remarkable impact, successfully raising enough funds through a variety of initiatives including a half marathon, car boot sale and cake bake sale before the main raffle draw itself to help raise over £7k in total,” said a statement from the company.  

The event was a “resounding success”, with staff from Advantage Insurance and representatives from sponsoring organisations coming together to draw the raffle prizes. 

“This initiative not only showcases the company's commitment to social responsibility but also highlights the power of community and collaboration in making a significant difference in the lives of those in need,” said the statement.  

“The additional wells will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the communities in Sierra Leone, providing essential access to both clean water and education.” 

“Advantage would like to extent its gratitude to all those who both donated prizes and bought tickets and also encourage other companies to consider supporting the work of Action4Schools.” 

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement 

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement 

1st July 2024

Local News
Angling Federation backs Tuna Fishing Club after incidents at sea

1st July 2024

Local News
Gold medals for RGP support staff

1st July 2024

Local News
EV transition in Gibraltar event held

1st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024