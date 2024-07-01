Advantage Insurance raises over £7,000 to fund water wells for Sierra Leone schools

Advantage Insurance has been successful in raising the funds needed for two water wells in schools in Sierra Leone as part of its support for the Action4Schools charity.

Advantage held fundraising efforts that culminated at an event on Thursday last week at the Waterfront.

“Advantage colleagues have made a remarkable impact, successfully raising enough funds through a variety of initiatives including a half marathon, car boot sale and cake bake sale before the main raffle draw itself to help raise over £7k in total,” said a statement from the company.

The event was a “resounding success”, with staff from Advantage Insurance and representatives from sponsoring organisations coming together to draw the raffle prizes.

“This initiative not only showcases the company's commitment to social responsibility but also highlights the power of community and collaboration in making a significant difference in the lives of those in need,” said the statement.

“The additional wells will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the communities in Sierra Leone, providing essential access to both clean water and education.”

“Advantage would like to extent its gratitude to all those who both donated prizes and bought tickets and also encourage other companies to consider supporting the work of Action4Schools.”