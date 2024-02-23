Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Adventurous training takes RG soldiers outside comfort zone

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2024

Soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment have been participating in adventurous training designed to take them outside their comfort zone and provide them with transferable outdoor skills.

“Adventurous training is one of the amazing benefits to soldiers serving in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and is designed to take soldiers outside of their comfort zone and push them to their limits,” HQ British Forces Gibraltar said in a statement.

“The courses available offer some amazing experiences and travel opportunities, but they also provide the soldiers with a vast amount of knowledge and skills that can be transferred back to their everyday job roles, which in turn helps to develop the soldiers and increase the operational effectiveness of the unit.”

Soldiers are offered a variety of courses to apply for, ranging from offshore sailing, sub aqua diving, and kayaking to parachuting and paragliding.

Since November last year, several Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldiers have completed the Summer Mountain Foundation (SMF), the Nordic Ski Foundation 1 (NF1), and the Ski Foundation 1 (SF1) courses which are spread across the European continent, meaning the soldiers completed them in locations such as Norway, Bavaria and Northern Ireland.

“Adventurous Training is ‘on duty’ military training and makes a vital contribution to Leadership Development and Personal Resilience training in the Army,” the statement added.

“Taking part in these courses allows the soldiers to broaden their horizons and look at becoming fully qualified instructors.”

