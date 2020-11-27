Afforable Arts exhibition on show

This Christmas’s Affordable Arts exhibition has opened at the Fine Arts Gallery just in time for people to snap up ideal presents or new pieces to brighten up their home or office.

The Affordable Arts Exhibition gives art lovers the opportunity to buy work by local loved artists, as well as some international at a more ‘affordable’ price.

Gino Sanguinetti from the Fine Arts Gallery explained that this year there is no launch due to Covid-19 restrictions but this does not mean the pieces are not as amazing as in other years.

“We have been doing this for so many years and it is a great opportunity to buy art at a reasonable price,” he said.

“So we have works ranging from say £40 to £1,000 by local artists but there is one from abroad, from Israel.”

There are 120 works by 22 artists on display.

“It is the well-known artists of Gibraltar coming together for a Christmas bash and raising the moral of artists,” Mr Sanguinetti said.

“Although we [artists] are always working. We had a great time during Covid because the job of the artist is the studio so we were quite contended to be inside, work and be creative.”

He believes that there are more pieces this year as people had more time to create and to even think about pieces and in some cases try and expand their style. Although no one has been bold enough to display a new style of work in this exhibition.

The Gallery is open 10:00.am-14:00pm and 15:00pm-18:00 pm Monday to Friday