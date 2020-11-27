Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Afforable Arts exhibition on show

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
27th November 2020

This Christmas’s Affordable Arts exhibition has opened at the Fine Arts Gallery just in time for people to snap up ideal presents or new pieces to brighten up their home or office.

The Affordable Arts Exhibition gives art lovers the opportunity to buy work by local loved artists, as well as some international at a more ‘affordable’ price.

Gino Sanguinetti from the Fine Arts Gallery explained that this year there is no launch due to Covid-19 restrictions but this does not mean the pieces are not as amazing as in other years.

“We have been doing this for so many years and it is a great opportunity to buy art at a reasonable price,” he said.

“So we have works ranging from say £40 to £1,000 by local artists but there is one from abroad, from Israel.”

There are 120 works by 22 artists on display.

“It is the well-known artists of Gibraltar coming together for a Christmas bash and raising the moral of artists,” Mr Sanguinetti said.

“Although we [artists] are always working. We had a great time during Covid because the job of the artist is the studio so we were quite contended to be inside, work and be creative.”

He believes that there are more pieces this year as people had more time to create and to even think about pieces and in some cases try and expand their style. Although no one has been bold enough to display a new style of work in this exhibition.

The Gallery is open 10:00.am-14:00pm and 15:00pm-18:00 pm Monday to Friday

Most Read

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The World of Francis

27th November 2020

Features
Adults Runner-Up Conversations without my father By James McNally

27th November 2020

Features
NURSES MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

27th November 2020

Features
Is working from home giving you back ache? Here’s what you can do about it

27th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020