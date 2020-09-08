Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Affordable housing allocation commences

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2020

Gibraltar Residential Properties Ltd has begun to arrange allocation meetings for applicants for Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views.

Some applicants have started receiving phone calls from the sales team, with those in Category 1 being the first ones contacted.

Meetings are being arranged for next week, when the home buyers will have the opportunity to choose the property they wish to purchase.

A spokesman for No.6 Convent Place described the allocation as a “lengthy and arduous process”, adding that the applications had to be checked and ensured they were correct before proceeding with the application.

“I am very proud of the hard work which has been put in by the teams at GRP and the Housing Department over the last few months,” the Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said.

“It is not an easy task, but they have completed this within the timeframe we agreed even with the additional hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“It is very exciting that we are now in a position where applicants can choose their future homes, and we look forward to having this proceed smoothly and diligently over the coming months.”

