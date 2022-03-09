Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Mar, 2022

Afraid for their loved ones at home, Ukrainians find safety in Gibraltar

Alina and her daughter Anatasia, aged 3, visit the Upper Rock just days after they fled Ukraine. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
9th March 2022

Inna Khyzhniak had never really heard of Gibraltar before fleeing Ukraine alone, and only learnt about the Rock after her husband pushed her to leave. Outside St Michael’s Cave yesterday, Inna, aged 28, was joined by six other women and children displaced by Russia’s war on Ukraine. The women and children smiled, a moment of...

