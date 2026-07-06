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Mon 6th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Swallow nest found, first confirmed in 55 years

By Chronicle Staff
6th July 2026

A swallow nest has been found in Gibraltar after an appeal by the Department of the Environment, marking the first confirmed nesting of Barn Swallows on the Rock in more than 55 years.

The nest, containing two young birds still to fledge, was located on Sunday in a patio near Main Street after a member of the public responded to the department’s call.

Barn Swallows were regular nesters in Gibraltar until the late 1960s, but disappeared as a nesting species soon after because of habitat changes and the loss of the mud they need to build their nests.

This year, observers from GONHS had spotted first one and then two swallows feeding over Commonwealth Park and drinking from the pond, leading to suspicions that there was a nest nearby.

The Department of the Environment then issued a note to the media, which led to the nest being found.

It appears that some young have already flown, but there is a second brood of two young still being fed by the adults.

The return of Barn Swallows as a confirmed nesting species is believed to be linked to the presence of habitat and fresh water at Commonwealth Park, which appears to have attracted them to the area.

The Department of the Environment thanked the resident who notified them and the neighbours who allowed access to the site.

The location of the nest is being kept confidential for now in order to protect it.

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