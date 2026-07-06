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Mon 6th Jul, 2026

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RGP officers complete specialist investigation training 

By Chronicle Staff
6th July 2026

Some 18 Royal Gibraltar Police officers have completed a two-week detective supervisory course designed to prepare them to oversee serious and complex criminal investigations. 

The training, delivered by specialist trainers from UK policing, focused on supervisory investigation management, including critical decision-making, legal compliance, leadership and the practical application of investigative doctrine. 

The course introduced officers to the role of the Detective Sergeant, intrusive supervision and the Code of Ethics. It also covered risk management, the building blocks of criminal investigations, fast-track actions, team dynamics, leadership styles and the legislative framework governing covert investigative techniques. 

Participants also received training in policy writing, decision-making and the role of the Senior Investigating Officer, with practical exercises and case studies used to apply their learning in realistic investigative settings. 

Specialist sessions delivered by UK subject matter experts covered scene management and forensics, intelligence, financial investigation, domestic abuse and stalking, and violence against women and girls. Additional training focused on the role of the Investigative Adviser, suspect interviewing and digital forensics. 

The course concluded with a Hydra immersive decision-making exercise, requiring participants to make and justify critical investigative decisions in real time, followed by a final practical scenario and formal assessment. 

Detective Superintendent Sean Perera said: "This training represents a vital step in the continued professional development of our detectives, ensuring that those operating at a supervisory level have the skills, knowledge and confidence to lead complex criminal investigations to the highest standard. 

"The breadth of the programme, from foundational investigative doctrine through to specialist disciplines and immersive decision-making exercises, reflects our commitment to build a detective function that is both capable and ethical. 

"We are proud of the commitment shown by all participants throughout the two weeks, and we're confident that the skills gained will have a direct and positive impact on the quality of investigations conducted Gibraltar." 

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