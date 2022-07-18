After 2.2m steps and 1,000 miles, couple return home

It has taken them 2.2 million steps, but married couple Robert and Ana Maria Gomez are back on the Rock having completed their 1,000-mile walk in aid of Gibraltar Hearing Issues & Tinnitus Association (GHITA).

So far, the couple have raised £3,764 for GHITA.

On Friday morning, they crossed the border back into Gibraltar having left on April 17 for Vilalba in Galicia, where they arrived on July 6.

When asked how he felt now back, Mr Gomez told the Chronicle: “I suppose a mixture of relief on the one hand tinged with sadness on the other because we’ve had lots of fun on the way and met a lot of interesting people.”

“Next week, we are being joined by our children and grandchildren here in Gibraltar so that we can celebrate as a family.”

“Life is good,” he added.

During the 81 days they were away, they were walking for 65 of them, with four rest days for pleasure, but another 11 were enforced.

Seven days were lost due to Mr Gomez being diagnosed with Covid-19 when in Avilés, and two when he had food poisoning in Merida.

Ms Gomez suffered a fall in Seixalbo/Ourense and required a further two days to recover.

On an average day, the couple would walk 33,400 steps, a distance of 24.8kms.

Upon their return to Gibraltar, they were greeted by family and friends outside No.6 Convent Place. Amongst them was Edgar Triay from GHITA who told the Chronicle, “Words cannot express how grateful we are for Robert and Ana Maria.”

“Their journey has successfully raised the profile of hearing loss, our charity and fundraised funds for us.”

“I know they did it in tribute of their grandchild, Magnus, but thanks to the awareness and monies they have raised, many in Gibraltar will benefit.”

“We are forever in their debt,” he added.

To donate online: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/longwalkfromgib