Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

After 2.2m steps and 1,000 miles, couple return home

By Eyleen Gomez
18th July 2022

It has taken them 2.2 million steps, but married couple Robert and Ana Maria Gomez are back on the Rock having completed their 1,000-mile walk in aid of Gibraltar Hearing Issues & Tinnitus Association (GHITA).

So far, the couple have raised £3,764 for GHITA.

On Friday morning, they crossed the border back into Gibraltar having left on April 17 for Vilalba in Galicia, where they arrived on July 6.

When asked how he felt now back, Mr Gomez told the Chronicle: “I suppose a mixture of relief on the one hand tinged with sadness on the other because we’ve had lots of fun on the way and met a lot of interesting people.”

“Next week, we are being joined by our children and grandchildren here in Gibraltar so that we can celebrate as a family.”

“Life is good,” he added.

During the 81 days they were away, they were walking for 65 of them, with four rest days for pleasure, but another 11 were enforced.
Seven days were lost due to Mr Gomez being diagnosed with Covid-19 when in Avilés, and two when he had food poisoning in Merida.
Ms Gomez suffered a fall in Seixalbo/Ourense and required a further two days to recover.

On an average day, the couple would walk 33,400 steps, a distance of 24.8kms.

Upon their return to Gibraltar, they were greeted by family and friends outside No.6 Convent Place. Amongst them was Edgar Triay from GHITA who told the Chronicle, “Words cannot express how grateful we are for Robert and Ana Maria.”

“Their journey has successfully raised the profile of hearing loss, our charity and fundraised funds for us.”

“I know they did it in tribute of their grandchild, Magnus, but thanks to the awareness and monies they have raised, many in Gibraltar will benefit.”

“We are forever in their debt,” he added.

To donate online: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/longwalkfromgib

Most Read

Local News

Trend to work from home prompts developer to convert offices into studios as commercial demand slows

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

‘Milestone’ as teacher complement to increase by 26%

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

After 2.2m steps and 1,000 miles, couple return home

Mon 18th Jul, 2022

Local News

12 contestants sign up for Miss Gibraltar 2022

Mon 11th Jul, 2022

Local News

St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Three drink-drive arrests in one day, one after serious collision

18th July 2022

Local News
‘Milestone’ as teacher complement to increase by 26%

18th July 2022

Local News
Trend to work from home prompts developer to convert offices into studios as commercial demand slows

18th July 2022

Local News
Four RGP officers qualify for the Armed Response Unit

15th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022