Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

After a week’s respite, two new cases detected

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2020

The Gibraltar Health Authority reported two new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, the first positives in a week.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus had remained static at 147 for seven days until yesterday.

The new infections bring the number of active cases to four, though none are hospitalised.

The Gibraltar Government said an increase in cases was likely as Gibraltar moves out of lockdown, and is keeping the situation under close review.

Any spike in numbers could lead to a retightening of restrictions that have so far stemmed the spread of infection and kept the number of cases low.

Likewise, aggressive testing and contact tracing will help to control any new clusters that are identified.

The government has repeatedly stressed that while the lockdown measures are being eased, the disease remains present in the community.

Officials have underscored the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing, and insist that the best advice remains to stay at home where possible.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Christian Hook to paint live on Portrait Artist of the Week

Wed 20th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tue 19th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Vice Admiral Sir David Steel is Gibraltar’s new Governor

Tue 19th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Louise cuts her locks and raises an amazing £1,300 for Cancer Relief

21st May 2020

Local News
For local businesses, online trade offered lockdown opportunities

21st May 2020

Local News
GSD tables questions ahead of Parliament next week

21st May 2020

Local News
Queue Wisely donates ads worth £2,000 to GibSams

21st May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020