After a week’s respite, two new cases detected

The Gibraltar Health Authority reported two new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, the first positives in a week.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus had remained static at 147 for seven days until yesterday.

The new infections bring the number of active cases to four, though none are hospitalised.

The Gibraltar Government said an increase in cases was likely as Gibraltar moves out of lockdown, and is keeping the situation under close review.

Any spike in numbers could lead to a retightening of restrictions that have so far stemmed the spread of infection and kept the number of cases low.

Likewise, aggressive testing and contact tracing will help to control any new clusters that are identified.

The government has repeatedly stressed that while the lockdown measures are being eased, the disease remains present in the community.

Officials have underscored the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing, and insist that the best advice remains to stay at home where possible.