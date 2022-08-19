After Covid absence, fair returns tonight

The Gibraltar Fair starts tonight for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with the last touches to attractions carried out yesterday.

The fair will be inaugurated by the Minister of Culture, Dr John Cortes, at 7pm this evening.

He will be accompanied by Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere, and organisers from the SDGG and GCS.

The fair will be held at the Rooke site in Queensway and number of traffic and parking restrictions will be put in place through to Sunday August 28.

The fair is open from 7pm to 2am each day, but the traffic diversions will be in place from 6pm to 2am, the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

At the Coaling Island Roundabout, vehicles travelling north from Queensway can continue left onto Bishop Caruana Road as usual.

Vehicles continuing north along Queensway, will be diverted along Midtown Street/Reclamation Road, re-joining Queensway at the Regal House junction.

At the Regal House junction, vehicles travelling south on Queensway can take a diversion into Europort Avenue, leading to the roundabout at McDonald’s. There is access to Edinburgh Estate for residents.

“Vehicles will only be allowed along Europort Avenue from 6pm to 2am,” the RGP said.

“At all other times Europort Avenue will return to its current state.”

“Vehicles that have no reason to pass through will be reported.”

There are also parking restrictions daily from 4pm to 6am on Admiral Rooke Road (the road that runs between the Gibraltar Fair and the Post Office).

These will remain in place for the whole week, the RGP added.