Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

After Covid absence, fair returns tonight

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2022

The Gibraltar Fair starts tonight for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with the last touches to attractions carried out yesterday.

The fair will be inaugurated by the Minister of Culture, Dr John Cortes, at 7pm this evening.

He will be accompanied by Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere, and organisers from the SDGG and GCS.

The fair will be held at the Rooke site in Queensway and number of traffic and parking restrictions will be put in place through to Sunday August 28.

The fair is open from 7pm to 2am each day, but the traffic diversions will be in place from 6pm to 2am, the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

At the Coaling Island Roundabout, vehicles travelling north from Queensway can continue left onto Bishop Caruana Road as usual.

Vehicles continuing north along Queensway, will be diverted along Midtown Street/Reclamation Road, re-joining Queensway at the Regal House junction.

At the Regal House junction, vehicles travelling south on Queensway can take a diversion into Europort Avenue, leading to the roundabout at McDonald’s. There is access to Edinburgh Estate for residents.

“Vehicles will only be allowed along Europort Avenue from 6pm to 2am,” the RGP said.

“At all other times Europort Avenue will return to its current state.”

“Vehicles that have no reason to pass through will be reported.”

There are also parking restrictions daily from 4pm to 6am on Admiral Rooke Road (the road that runs between the Gibraltar Fair and the Post Office).

These will remain in place for the whole week, the RGP added.

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Police arrest three boys suspected of stealing bank card at knifepoint

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Privy Council considers appeal by convicted drug trafficker challenging international arrest warrant

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar’s resilient students deliver 95% A-Level pass rate despite Covid-19 disruption

Thu 18th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
After tunnel fire, focus turns to resilience and water consumption

20th August 2022

Local News
Gibraltar Maritime Day event seeks to showcase Rock’s maritime offering

18th August 2022

Local News
Marie Montegriffo, political trailblazer who helped transform Gibraltar, dies at 72

18th August 2022

Local News
Temporary reverse osmosis plant fully operational, but some water restrictions remain

18th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022