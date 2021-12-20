Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

After crippling hit during 2020, tourism sector hopes for recovery

By Priya Gulraj
20th December 2021

Gibraltar incurred a loss of nearly 70% of tourism income in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 global pandemic, Government statistics have revealed, but despite these figures those in the industry remain hopeful for 2022. The number of visitors to Gibraltar, excluding cross-frontier workers, declined sharply by 69.8% in 2020 as a result of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Caterers ‘in trouble’ after ‘worst Christmas ever’

Sun 19th Dec, 2021

Local News

Travel restrictions tightened over Omicron threat

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Local News

Travel restrictions tightened as Rock confirms 24 Omicron cases

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss World 2021 postponed after Covid cases detected

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph grab three points with ten men against Manchester 62

19th December 2021

Sports
Spirited start for Mons Calpe but not quite there

19th December 2021

Sports
Glacis United made it look easy against Europa Point

19th December 2021

Sports
Europa take away nine goal gift against Lions

19th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021