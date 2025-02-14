Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

After four-year absence, Teatro Lirico Andaluz returns to Gibraltar

By Joe Adambery
14th February 2025

After an absence of four years the Teatro Lirico Andaluz returned to the John Mackintosh Hall on Wednesday staging the very popular Zarzuela that is ‘La Verbena de la Paloma’ at the sold out event.

Written by Tomas Breton in 1894, the Zarzuela became popular in a Gibraltar of the 50s when it was played regularly on Radio Gibraltar.

Later it was made into a film starring Miguel Lijero, a popular comedic actor of the day.

The film in black and white was screened at the old Theatre Royal which was the home of travelling Zarzuelas and other international and local repertoire companies which flourished there and like last night, brought joy and laughter as well as unforgettable music to the post war generation and their young families then.

