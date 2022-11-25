After meeting Campo mayors, Spain says EU treaty proposal ‘very reasonable’

Spain’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs said on Friday that Spain and the European Commission had presented “a global proposal” to the UK aimed at establishing an area of shared prosperity between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

In a statement issued after a meeting between Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Campo mayors and authorities, the ministry in Madrid said the proposal “…contains very reasonable technical and practical solutions that are necessary to build an area of shared prosperity respectful of our respective legal positions.”

Mr Albares told the mayors he was “confident and hopeful” that the negotiations would conclude in a “satisfactory agreement as soon as possible”.

“The Spanish Government does not want a no deal scenario, but it must be remembered that, on the one side, Brexit is a British decision and, on the other, the commitment of both parties is needed in order to sign an agreement,” the statement from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs said.

In sketching out the main areas of the proposal, the Spanish ministry broadly reflected the aims set out in the New Year’s Eve framework agreement which sought to establish a common travel area between Gibraltar and the Schengen area, effectively suppressing immigration controls at the border.

The framework agreement envisaged a four-year implementation period during which Spain would have responsibility for Schengen checks on the Rock, but Frontex officers would carry out the work on the ground.

But Friday’s statement from Madrid, which made no mention of Frontex, also shed some light on Spain and the EU’s aspirations within the treaty negotiation in other areas that have not previously been highlighted in public debate.

“The text presented to the United Kingdom is a global proposal that includes measures on the mobility of persons, with the objective of removing the [border] fence and guaranteeing the fluidity in the movement of people,” the statement said.

“That requires that Spain controls Gibraltar’s external frontiers on Schengen’s behalf and, to that end, is able to exercise certain functions and competencies necessary to protect the integrity and security of the Schengen space.”

“The Spanish proposal also contemplates the protection and improvement the rights of workers’ and those who benefit from social security payments in Gibraltar.”

The Spanish ministry said that on customs, the proposal envisages guaranteeing the free movement of goods between the EU and Gibraltar, “without any increase in risks for the internal EU market, in particular for economic operators in the area in terms of unfair competition or illicit traffic such as tobacco”.

“As with the movement of people, this will require that Spain, in the EU’s name, exercise functions to control and protect the internal market as customs controls between Spain and Gibraltar disappear.”

“Conditions for fair competition will be preserved with a view that economic operators in Gibraltar compete on similar conditions to the rest of the economic operators in the EU and, very specifically, in the Campo de Gibraltar.”

“The text that is already in the hands of the United Kingdom also envisages measures to fight against money laundering and measures to guarantee high standards of environmental protection and nuclear safety, with a view to establishing maximum guarantees in the face of potential risks of environmental harm that impact the entire area, as well as avoiding unfair economic competition and [providing] a financial mechanism for employment and training programmes in the area.”

The Spanish statement said Spain’s position on “sovereignty and jurisdiction” in relation to Gibraltar “remains unaltered”.

“Neither a future agreement, or any action or measure taken in its application or as a result of it, implies any renunciation or modification whatsoever of the Spanish position in respect of sovereignty and jurisdiction in relation to Gibraltar,” the statement said.

