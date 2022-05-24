Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th May, 2022

Local News

After Russian invasion, 35 Ukrainians find safety in Gibraltar

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd May 2022

Some 35 Ukrainian nationals have found safety in Gibraltar since Russia invaded their country in late February.

The Gibraltar Government confirmed that so far, a total of 52 Ukrainian nationals have applied to reside in Gibraltar as a result of the war.

“The difference [between the total number of applicants and those already here] is due to some people not having the right documents, or not having a valid reason for travel, or choosing not to follow through with their application,” a Government spokesman told the Chronicle.

Some Ukrainian refugees have been housed in the Europa Retreat Centre and provided with schooling for children, while others have been taken in by relatives who already lived here.

Last February following the onset of war, the Gibraltar Government amended the Immigration, Asylum and Refugee Act to allow Ukrainian nationals who are holders of valid multiple entry Schengen Visas to enter and remain in Gibraltar for a limited period without the need for a valid entry permit.

This meant qualifying Ukrainian nationals do not require a visa to enter Gibraltar.

Today marks 87 days since the war on Ukraine began, with 6m refugees displaced according to UN records.

The majority have been taken in by neighbouring countries, with 3.2m fleeing to Poland, 901,000 to Romania, 800,000 to Russia, 588,000 to Hungary, 460,000 to Moldova, 412,000 to Slovakia and 27,000 to Belarus.

However, it is estimated that a large number of refugees have moved onwards to other countries.

