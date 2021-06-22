Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

After students told of electronic Results Day, Govt says no final decision made

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd June 2021

The Department of Education last week told students that A-level and GCSE exam results would again be delivered electronically, although officials signalled yesterday that a final decision has yet to be taken.

Last week GCSE and A-Level students awaiting results this August were told to confirm their email addresses as they would receive their results online via email instead of in person at their respective schools.

Students were notified last week about these changes which follow last year’s events, where students were unable to collect their results from schools due to public health concerns.

But in response a spokesman from the Department of Education told the Chronicle a decision had not yet been reached.

“The Department of Education has not yet taken a decision on how the results will be issued this summer,” the spokesman said.

“Some schools have asked students to update their records in the event that a decision is taken to proceed electronically.”

“Prior to Covid the Department of Education had already been exploring ways of delivering results electronically as a way for students to receive their results in a more private and efficient manner.”

When questioned on why students had received email and online notices that Result Days would be held electronically despite no final decision being made, the spokesman said: “While a final decision is still to be made it is indeed likely that it will indeed be electronic.”

Although students did not sit exams, they will be awarded Teacher Assessed Grades due to interruptions to learning caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of official exams by the UK Government has also applied to Gibraltar, with this year being the second year running where students have not sat official exams.

Both respective GCSE and A-Level results days will take place earlier than most years, allowing time for students to appeal without losing a University place or the opportunity to undertake A-Levels.

August 10 will see A-Level students receive their results, whilst GCSE students will receive their results on August 12.

