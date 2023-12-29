After three-year pause, New Year’s Eve party returns to Casemates

After a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the New Year’s Eve celebrations will return to Casemates on Sunday night.

On Thursday afternoon construction of the stage began, with the event organised by GibMedia, on behalf of Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Ministry of Culture.

Gibraltar’s New Year’s Eve concerts have been televised-only events for the past three years due the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year the live in-person celebrations bring the party.

This year the event will see GBC CEO James Neish and Miss Gibraltar 2022 Faith Torres conduct the countdown to the New Year.

The party will begin at 10.30pm with DJ Dani taking to the turntables for half an hour.

At 11pm Jesse Mclaren, under his stage name ‘The Jesse Tree’, will perform in the lead up to the countdown, afterwards followed by Jetstream at 12.05am.

DJ Dani will return to the stage from 1.45am to 3.30am

Director of GibMedia Jordan Lopez said Gibraltar can finally look forward to a lively and much missed New Year’s Eve celebrations for the first time in three years.

Mr Lopez said GibMedia is excited to bring the event back and see families and friends once again ring in the New Year together.

“James Neish and Faith Torres will be hosting the big night which promises a great entertainment line-up,” Mr Lopez said.

“The Jesse Tree comes to you fast-paced and energetically passionate. There is no escaping his prominent voice and enticing guitar playing that will drive your attention.”

“And Jetstream who have over the years really cemented themselves as Gibraltar New Year’s band they are always a huge success and know how to make the audience have a great time.”

“We really cannot wait to be back in casemates with everything ringing in 2024.”

GBC will be broadcasting the New Year’s Eve celebrations live on television as from 11pm.

A viewing platform for those with disabilities will be available on the night and spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, upon production of a Disability Information Card.