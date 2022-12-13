After wet and blustery start to the week, hope for more settled weather as weekend approaches

Weather has hampered flights landing at Gibraltar International Airport since Sunday, with Steph Ball from MeteoGib predicting a further deterioration lasting through to Wednesday.

“After a drier than average Autumn, December saw the floodgates open with a succession of low pressure systems moving in from the Atlantic,” she said.

“Sunday saw some particularly poor weather affect the Rock again, with a number of Weather Advisories that were issued.”

“An inch of rain fell adding to an already wet start to December, with just over a month’s worth of December rain falling up to Monday.”

“Gusts also reached Gale force and up to 80km/h.”

“It will stay unsettled this week with a deterioration in the weather particularly through Tuesday and Wednesday, with further heavy perhaps thundery rain and some strong and very gusty winds.”

Ms Ball signalled forecasts for drier and more settled weather toward the weekend.