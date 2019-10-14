Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Oct, 2019

AINF to hold Halloween fundraiser

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2019

The Animals in Need Foundation Gibraltar, also known as Adopt a Rescue Dog Gibraltar, is holding a Halloween charity fundraising on Saturday October 26 from 10am – 2.30pm at The Piazza.

The event will have a cake stall for humans and homemade treats for dogs, a sweet tombola, face painting, and lucky dip with prizes for kids.

In addition, there will be a children’s fancy dress competition from 11am with judging at 12 noon.

There will also be a raffle with prizes such as an Acer Tablet, Chocolate Hamper, Pamper Hamper, Gin Hamper. The raffle will be drawn at 1.30pm.

The event will also give people the opportunity to meet and greet some of the dogs looking for a home.

