Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Air pollution ‘killed 1.8 million people in 2019’

By Press Association
6th January 2022

By Alana Calvert, PA

Air pollution killed more than 1.8 million people in 2019 alone, according to new research.

The study into fine particulate matter concentrations and the mortality rate in cities found that approximately 86% (2.5 billion people) of urban inhabitants lived in areas that exceeded the World Health Organisation’s 2005 air quality guidelines.

Scientists further stated that PM2.5 is now the leading environmental contributor to the global burden of disease.

The study – published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal – said that long-term exposure to unhealthy air quality is associated with premature mortality from a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, lung cancer, and lower respiratory infection.

The researchers said: “We estimated that over 1.21 million deaths in urban areas globally could have been avoided in 2019 if all urban areas had met WHO’s (air quality) guideline.

“In this study, we found that the global average urban PM2.5 concentration in 2019 was 35 μg/m3, which is over three times the WHO 2005 guideline for annual average PM2.5 (10 μg/m3), resulting in 45 to 77 premature deaths per 100,000 people.”

Most Read

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Garcia says 2022 will be a year of ‘difficult challenges and tough decisions’

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Morrisons supply chain manager appointed MBE for Gib post-Brexit deliveries

Sun 2nd Jan, 2022

UK/Spain News

Pre-departure Covid tests scrapped for travellers arriving in England

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Flights diverted from Gatwick due to ‘IT issues’ in air traffic control tower

6th January 2022

UK/Spain News
One in 50 people in UK experiencing long Covid, survey suggests

6th January 2022

UK/Spain News
Pre-departure Covid tests scrapped for travellers arriving in England

5th January 2022

UK/Spain News
Starmer tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions

5th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022