Mon 16th Nov, 2020

Airfield exercise tests response to major incident

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
16th November 2020

An airfield live exercise will take place today at RAF Gibraltar to test the response to a major incident on the airfield.

The exercise is a multi-agency event, and will involve personnel from across Gibraltar, including the Government of Gibraltar.

The exercise aims to test the practical implementation of contingency plans and inter-

operability between military and emergency services in response to a major incident at Gibraltar Airport.

“There may be increased presence of emergency vehicles during the exercise, both at the

airfield and on some of Gibraltar’s roads,” the MoD said in a statement.

“Emergency vehicles may be operating beacons and sirens.”

“We expect there to be minimal inconvenience to the public, who are also asked not to be

alarmed by these movements.”

