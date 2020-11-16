Airfield exercise tests response to major incident

An airfield live exercise will take place today at RAF Gibraltar to test the response to a major incident on the airfield.

The exercise is a multi-agency event, and will involve personnel from across Gibraltar, including the Government of Gibraltar.

The exercise aims to test the practical implementation of contingency plans and inter-

operability between military and emergency services in response to a major incident at Gibraltar Airport.

“There may be increased presence of emergency vehicles during the exercise, both at the

airfield and on some of Gibraltar’s roads,” the MoD said in a statement.

“Emergency vehicles may be operating beacons and sirens.”

“We expect there to be minimal inconvenience to the public, who are also asked not to be

alarmed by these movements.”